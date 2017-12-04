$1 million worth of meth found during traffic stop, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Carson County led to troopers finding 12 pounds of methamphetamine.

Around 8:50 this morning, a Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2000 Nissan Xterra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of meth inside the spare tire.

Officials say the meth is worth around $1 million.

The driver, 27-year-old Lidia Baca-Sandoval, and passenger, 21-year-old Stephanie Rochin-Cota, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.

