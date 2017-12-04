2 arrested after drug bust in Hansford County

Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Hansford County over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Hansford County Sheriff's Office conducted a narcotics investigation on Palo-Duro Lake property.

Josiah Vasquez, 33, and Kendra Janzen, 26, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Both were booked into the Hansford County Jail.

