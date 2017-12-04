2 arrested after drug bust in Hansford County

For those who are looking for something to do this holiday season, we've got you covered.
For those who are looking for something to do this holiday season, we've got you covered.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 4
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 4
The Randall County Tax Office drive through will close today permanently.
The Randall County Tax Office drive through will close today permanently.
The Downtown Women's Center has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank since the 1980's.
The Downtown Women's Center has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank since the 1980's.
As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay:
As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay: