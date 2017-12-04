Randall County Tax Office drive through closed

The Randall County Tax Office drive through will close today permanently.

The closure will allow the drive through equipment to be transferred to the new location at 4320 South Western.

All Randall County residents will need to pay taxes and purchase vehicle registration inside the current facility until the new annex is complete in the early part of next year.

Citizens with mobility problems that may need special assistance at the tax office can call (806) 468-5654.

