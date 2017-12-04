High Plains Food Bank helping women working to overcome addiction

The Downtown Women's Center has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank since the 1980's.

It's more than making meals and feeding women. It's a time when women are trying to overcome addiction and get back on their feet.

Executive Director Diane Gilmore tells us how important their partnership is to feed around 60 women a month.

"It's all around women who have experienced trauma, and food is a comfort," said Gilmore. "Our goal is to make it as healthy as possible for them, and they have choices here."

The Downtown Women's Center started in 1984 and has grown to two homes and a small apartment complex.

They serve women and their children who are overcoming addiction and homelessness.

The Annual Together We Can Food Drive benefiting the High Plains Food Bank starts this week in efforts to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas panhandle during the holidays. We want to collect $200,000 and 150,000 pounds of food by Saturday, Dec. 9.

Drop off canned or boxed goods at any United location throughout the Panhandle. Large barrels will be set up in front of each store and all donations will be given to a family in need.

You can also donate before you even get outside the store! United cashiers can accept a donation of any amount at the checkout line. Your gift will simply be added to your normal grocery bill, and there is no minimum or maximum gift.

Helping feed thousands can be done anywhere. The High Plains Food Bank offers a safe and easy way for donors to make a difference… and a gift of just $1 helps buy five meals. Click here to make a secure donation now.

