Monday's Weather: Breezy day with a cold front on the way

Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 4

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After record breaking high temps in the upper 70s Sunday, today will be over 10 degrees cooler with temps in the 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the southwest this morning turning out of the north this afternoon at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A cold front will move through this afternoon and evening bringing in much cooler air for tomorrow.

Overnight low temps will be in the 20s with winds chill values into the teens. Tuesday – Thursday highs will be below average and feel more winter like with temps in the 40s and low 50s.

Dry conditions continue throughout the next several days. Temps warm into the upper 50s and low 60sd by the weekend.

