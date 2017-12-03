As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay:

On east South Loop 335, both lanes of traffic will be shifted in both directions from Osage to 34th Avenue for patching operations. Please be advised that due to narrowed lanes in this area, a 60 MPH advisory speed limit will be in place.

On Amarillo Boulevard, various lanes will be closed in both directions from Soncy Road to 9th Avenue as crews perform patch work.

Both left lanes on FM 1541 (Washington Street) will be closed from 58th Avenue to South Loop 335 as crews perform crack sealing operations.

Due to construction, turnarounds at Interstate 27 and 26th Avenue will be closed at various times throughout the week.

