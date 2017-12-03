Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass nominated for Law Enforcement Today's Citizen of the Year Award

Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has been nominated for Law Enforcement Today's Citizen of the Year award.

On January 6, 2015, Gass was responding to a domestic disturbance in Pampa, when he was shot in the face.

After more than two years of surgeries and intensive therapy, Gass was finally able to put on his uniform and gun belt for the first time since the incident when he was hired to be the Police Chief of Fritch.

Throughout his road to recovery, Houston Gass became known for bravery in the face of adversity. Now he is being officially recognized for his service to the community as one of 19 national nominations for Law Enforcement Today's Citizen of the Year Award.

Official voting for the award began earlier this week on Law Enforcement Today's Facebook Page, which you can find here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.