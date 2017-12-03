Identity released of person killed after train collided with vehicle

Amarillo police have released the identity of the person killed after a train collided with a vehicle as Steven Sorrells of Amarillo.

Sunday, Dec. 3 around noon, officers were called to North Eastern St. and Sanborn Ave. where a train had collided with a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle involved was a gold 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 27 year-old Steven Sorrells.

APD reports Sorrells died of injuries sustained during the wreck.

The BNSF reports the train collided with the driver's side of Sorrells' vehicle. Sorrells was the only occupant in the car.

The Amarillo Traffic Investigation Unit is currently investigating the accident.

