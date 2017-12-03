1 person dead after train vs. vehicle wreck

One person is dead after a train vs. vehicle wreck earlier today.

Around noon, officers were called to North Eastern St. and Sanborn Ave. where a train had collided with a vehicle.

APD reports the driver of the vehicle died of injuries sustained during the wreck, and there was no one else in the vehicle.

Officials asks motorists to avoid the area while the scene is cleaned off.

This is an ongoing story, and NewsChannel 10 will continue to update this story as information is made available.

