WTAMU nursing students offering free health screenings

The West Texas A&M Nursing Department will be offering free health screenings and health packages on Monday, December 4.

The health screenings are part of a health fair that is being hosted at the Generation Next Worship Center at 3503 S.W. 6th Avenue.

The screenings will check patients blood pressure, blood sugar level, cholesterol checks, bone density screenings, and HIV testing.

Staff from the Texas Tech Breast Center of Excellence will be on hand to qualify and schedule women for grant-funded breast and cervical cancer screenings.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will provide free immunizations, and a free meal will be provided to those to attend.

Amarillo Housing Now will provide transportation to and from the fair from the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, the Salvation Army and Faith City Missions.

The health fair begins at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.