Servicemen and dancers team up to serve the community

The Amarillo Performing Arts Center partnered with local Texas Army National Guard members to make a difference in our community.

The performers and servicemen spent their morning preparing lunches and care packages for homeless persons in Amarillo.

"The girls got together with the National Guard, and we have prepared 150 sandwich bags to feed the homeless," said APAC Booster Club President Amberly Knepp. "We also have care packages with toothbrushes, toothpaste, and things to help keep them warm in the winter."

However this event was more than just handing out sandwiches and toiletries. According to National Guard Staff Sergeant Richard Frost, this event was about showing those who may have nothing left that there's someone out there who cares.

"With homeless people, there's a lot going on. There's a lot of veterans, and maybe some are out there. We're just giving back," said Frost. This is a hard time of the year for some people. Just giving back to those who might feel like there's nothing left. Just to show them that there is someone out there who can care, or try to help them out. It means a lot to the dancers and to us."

For the APAC students, this was an opportunity to give back to a community that has helped support them.

"We do fundraisers, and so many kind people come up and they donate and they buy what we're selling," said APAC dancer Adelia Stamps. "They do so much for us, so it's nice to give back."

Frost says that while giving back to their community is important, equally important is teaching the value of service to their kids.

"The most important thing is that it shows the little ones that we really care," said Staff Sergeant Frost. "There's other things in life than personal gains. Helping out other people is a great way to build friendships and help out the community."

If you would like to get involved with the Amarillo Performing Arts Center, you can call them at (806) 418-4271.

