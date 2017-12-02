Amarillo Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of service

The Rotary Club of Amarillo celebrated 100 years this week.

The organization formed in Amarillo on December 1st, 1917, and has been giving back to the community ever since.

Last night, past and present Rotary Club members and local leaders alike gathered to celebrate the anniversary.

State senator Kel Seliger spoke at the event, and commended the club on its service to Amarillo.

"Things like this Rotary Club and other civic clubs are important because people get together and collectively try to make a contribution that's greater than any individual could make to welfare the city," said Senator Seliger. "During that 100 years, all the members of this club have worked really hard to live up to the motto of Rotary and of Amarillo, which is service before self. They're one of the civic clubs in Amarillo that help make this a better community by working hard to see it's a great place for all the people who live here."

If you would like more information on how the Rotary Club makes a difference in our community, call (806) 352-3108.

