Disney launches #ShareYourEars campaign to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Amarillo Performing Arts Center partnered with local Texas Army National Guard members to make a difference in our community.
All are encouraged to 'share their ears' this month to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Rotary Club of Amarillo celebrated 100 years this week.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Dec. 1
A heads up for residents and travelers along I-40 this weekend, as the Bell street bridge and a section of I-40 underneath will be closed for repairs
