Disney launches #ShareYourEars campaign to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation

All are encouraged to 'share their ears' this month to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It's a social media fundraiser to benefit the organization with just a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

From now until Christmas day, every time you post a photo wearing the ears on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShareYourEars, Disney will donate $5 up to to the make a wish foundation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.