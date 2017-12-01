One air-lifted after wreck on Loop 335 and Fritch Highway

Traffic is encouraged to avoid Loop 335 and the Fritch Highway as DPS Troopers and Potter County Deputies work the scene of a crash.

DPS officials tell us they received a call around 8:45 p.m. about a wreck involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

According to DPS, one person was air-lifted to a local hospital.

Crews on scene say part of the area remains blocked off as they continue to investigate.

