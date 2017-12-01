Truckers rally together against electronic logging mandate

Across the country, truckers are speaking out against a federal mandate on electronic logging devices.

"If one day truck drivers decided they weren't going to haul freight, this country would shut down," said Amarillo trucking instructor Jerry Terry.

Truckers nationwide are threatening to park after being mandated to switch from paper logging to electronic logging devices that would monitor the drivers speed, braking, and hours.

"They're forcing this ELD as a safety issue. There's nothing safe about it.", said independent trucker, Brent Brethour.

The mandate says nearly every truck in the country must install ELD's by December 18th, but some truckers are concerned the new devices could be easily hacked.

"If its a computer, it can be hacked. I mean the things it'll be taking over is our brakes, our accelarators, said Brethour. "I mean we steer them ourselves still there's none of that but if we cant stop and they're accelerating we're going to be at fault for wrecks that ain't going to be our fault."

Terry says the ELD's could prevent carriers from pushing drivers too far.

"The drivers are pressured to get the freight there as quick as they can," said Terry. "Of course they can't tell you to do it illegally. They are not going to put themselves in that kind of liability, but it seems like all of the pressure ends up coming down to the truck driver eventually. They're the ones with the maximum pressure."

For drivers, making it home and providing for their families means more than any load

"It's a big deal when people think that all we want to do is hurt other people," said Brethour. "I mean that's none of our deal. We're all about safety, but ELD is nothing about safety. It's about taking over, and putting the small guy, like me, out of business. This is how I provide for my family, and if we can't get people heard, come December 28th, we're going to be missing a lot of stuff of the shelves because a lot of us are parking."

Over 100,000 truckers in 40 states will rally at different truck stops Monday against the ELD mandate.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.