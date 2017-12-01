Canyon ISD high school students participate in code breaker challenge

Canyon Independent School District held a coding competition aimed at teaching high school students problem-solving skills outside of the classroom.

"I think it's essential, and it's not just about computer coding. This is more about problem-solving and critical thinking skills. So Canyon has a huge focus on extending learning past the classroom. And this was a huge part of that. So as students were to go home they could still have access to the program," said Canyon ISD Chief Technology Officer Michael Keough.

Canyon ISD partnered with DELL to create a "Codebreaker" challenge. The program was designed in two parts, involving items on the campus as well as the involvement of teachers.

"As [the students] were going through it, they started going through it so quickly that I actually got in on the back end, adding more to the end of it, so we can slow them down a little bit," said Keough.

The goal of the program was to create a fun way for students to learn outside of the traditional eight hour school day.

"I did kind of find this more fun than learning because we basically taught ourselves. Instead of just being told what to do and how to do it, we learned ourselves what type of code to do and how to use that code to find the next clue," said Canyon High Senior Malachi Kizziar.

There were 20 different challenges consisting of ciphers, puzzles, coding, and critical thinking.

"Parts of it I'd know and be really excited, and parts of it Ryan would know. That's what I liked about it," said Randall High Junior Jacob Brue.

"It started out with us on campus, finding clues around school. And then it eventually went on to a website where most of the riddles were, and, in my opinion, the hard stuff," said Randall High Junior Ryan Brue.

Canyon ISD's Technology Vision 2020 strategy is to use innovative technology to build engaging experiences.

