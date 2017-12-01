Borger officials reporting crash on Wilson and Roosevelt - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Borger officials reporting crash on Wilson and Roosevelt

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Borger is reporting a crash on Wilson Street at Roosevelt.

Officials say the accident involves several vehicles, and it is near the Walmart access.

Drivers are urged to watch out for emergency vehicles responding to the accident.

There may be traffic congestion and delays in the area.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly