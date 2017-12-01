Large-scale poaching ring uncovered in 5 Panhandle counties

Texas Game Wardens are asking residents to be vigilant after a suspicious vehicle led to the discovery of a large-scale poaching ring.

A Gray County Game Warden made contact with a suspicious vehicle in November. The investigation then evolved into a large-scale operation, which spread throughout five Panhandle counties, including Hutchinson, Carson, Gray, Roberts and Wheeler Counties.

Search warrants were executed, and four white-tailed bucks, one mule deer buck, video of crimes, over $3,000 in cash and narcotics were seized.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of four suspects on charges, such as hunting deer at night, failing to retrieve game animals, possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity related to illegally taken wildlife.

You can submit tips anonymously to the Operation Game Thief hotline by calling 1-800-792-4263 or texting TIP411 to 847411.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those committing wildlife crimes could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

