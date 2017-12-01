TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads cleared after accident south of 15th and I- - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads cleared after accident south of 15th and I-27

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Emergency Communications has confirmed that the accident south of 15th Avenue and I-27 has been cleared.

Officials say there is currently a minor accident on 34th and I-27, but it does not appear to be affecting traffic.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully.

