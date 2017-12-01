TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers urged to avoid southbound I-27 south of 15th due to accident

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of southbound I-27 south of 15th Avenue overpass due to an accident.

Amarillo police say officers are on the scene of an accident involving two trucks in the area.

Officers say that traffic will be delayed for some time.

Drivers are urged to plan an alternate route for the time being.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.