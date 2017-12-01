Nonstop flights to/from Phoenix coming April 2018

Now more visitors will be welcomed into Amarillo by the Rick Husband statue at Rick Husband International Airport / Source: KFDA

The wait is finally over.

American Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights from Amarillo to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and back beginning April 3, 2018.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Eddy Sauer made the official announcement Friday morning.

One flight each direction will go out every day of the week starting in the spring.

This addition to Rick Husband International Airport's flight options was delayed about a year, but these nonstop flights are now available for purchase.

Flights are going for as low as $290 for a round trip ticket, depending on which days you fly.

This will give Amarillo residents and businesses easier access to the western half of the United States.

"As all of our industries depend more and more on commercial air travel, we've got to be ready for it," said William Ware, Chairman of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. "It is so vital to our critical industries. For tourism, manufacturing, hospitality, service sector, everybody depends on our airport."

These flight additions will also become a major recruiting tool for bringing more business into Amarillo, and keeping existing industry in the area.

"This is one of the top topics of ensuring that they can get where they need to be in the west and other places in the United States for them to operate here in the panhandle," said Barry Albrecht, President of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. "It's things like that that bring real value to the airport and to our new industries and our existing industries."

City and airport staff hope these flight additions will help the city grow enough that more flights may be added in the future.

Since these flights only go out once a day, flights to Phoenix with stops in Dallas or Denver will still be available in addition to the nonstop option.

