U.S. Marshals alerting public to phone scams

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of southbound I-27 south of the 15th Avenue overpass due to an accident.
The U.S. Marshals are alerting the public to several scams circulating the nation where individuals claim to be law enforcement or government officials.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Dec. 1
A heads up for residents and travelers along I-40 this weekend, as the Bell street bridge and a section of I-40 underneath will be closed for repairs
Carbon monoxide is the number one cause of poisoning deaths in Texas according to a local doctor.
