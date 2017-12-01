U.S. Marshals alerting public to phone scams

The U.S. Marshals are alerting the public to several scams circulating the nation where individuals claim to be law enforcement or government officials.

During these scam phone calls, scammers say the victim failed to report for jury duty and can avoid being arrested by paying a fine.

The scammer then tells the victim to purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card and then read the card number over the phone.

The U.S. Marshals wants to remind the public that they will never ask for money or banking information over the phone.

If you receive this phone call, you are advised to hang up the phone and report the call to the U.S. Marshals and the FTC. Both can be done anonymously.

