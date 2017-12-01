RECALL ALERT: Kubota recalls RTV-X Series Utility Vehicles due to injury hazard

Kubota recalls RTV-X Series Utility Vehicles due to injury hazard. The seat belt stays can break, posing an injury hazard to consumers in the event of a crash.

This recall involves Kubota RTV-X series utility vehicles with model numbers ending in 900, 1100, 1120D and 1140.

The diesel-powered vehicles were sold in orange and camouflage. Kubota and Diesel are printed on the side of the rear bed box.

The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate located on the back of the cab, between the cab and the bed.

The utility vehicles with the following serial numbers, located on the data plate, are included on this recall.

Model Serial Number Range Manufacture Date Range RTV-X900 31229 through 42402 12/2015 through 6/2017 RTV-X1100 26899 through 35995 RTV-X1120D 18541 through 20746 RTV-X1140 10001 through 19546 6/2015 through 6/2017

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free repair. The firm is contacting consumers directly.

Kubota has received three reports of seat belt stays breaking worldwide. No incidents have been reported in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2015 through June 2017 for between $15,000 and $25,000.

Contact Kubota at 800-752-0290 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.kubota.com and click on More, then Safety and then Safety Notices for more information.

Source: CPSC

