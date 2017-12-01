RECALL ALERT: Natural Solutions for Life recalls Synodrin Pain Relieving Cream

Natural Solutions for Life recalls Synodrin Pain Relieving Cream due to failure to meet child resistant closure requirement.

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

The recalled Synodrin Lidocaine Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Cream is in a white jar with a blue label with “ Synodrin Lidocaine Maximum Strength 4% Pain Relieving Cream” printed on the front.

The jars measure about three inches in diameter, are three inches tall and weigh about 4 ounces.

They were sold in a blue box with yellow letters “Lidocaine” and white letters “Maximum Strength 4% Pain Relieving Cream.” The brand name Synodrin is printed on the jar and the box. The box and jar have UPC code 8 64751 00032 6 printed on the right side.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain relieving cream out of the reach of children and contact Natural Solutions for Life to obtain a free replacement cap.

Sold at Albertsons/Safeway, Giant, Harris Teeter, Meijer, Stop & Shop and Rite-Aid stores nationwide and online at Jet.com and Amazon.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $19.

Contact Natural Solutions for Life toll-free at 855-499-6435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.Synodrin.com and click on“About Us” and then “Recall Information” for more information.

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.