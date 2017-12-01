Friday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70S

Weather Outlook for Friday, Dec. 1

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Winds have turned back out of the south and will be breezy through the afternoon at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25mph.

Warmer weather returns today and we stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday, Sunday, with Sunday being the warmest day.

Sunny skies and dry conditions continue through the weekend.

Monday a stronger cold front moves through bringing in colder air for the middle of next week.

That will drop is into the 40s mid-week next week.

Models aren’t in good agreement yet, but some moisture might be possible next week, we will continue to monitor it and update the forecast as needed.

