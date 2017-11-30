How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this holiday season

Carbon monoxide is the number one cause of poisoning deaths in Texas according to a local doctor.

As winter weather approaches, residents are encouraged to take precautions.

Before you crank up your fireplaces, gas and oil furnaces, water heaters and wood stoves Dr. Donald Hubbard with Neighbors Emergency Center wants you to know those appliances all produce carbon monoxide.

"Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, colorless gas," said Hubbard. "You can't tell it's there."

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC) labels carbon monoxide as the "silent killer," and the gas will build up anytime there's an open flame.

Captain Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) said their crews have responded to more than 20 carbon monoxide calls this fall alone, and they expect those calls to rise as folks turn up the heat.

"A carbon monoxide release in the house, it's a 911 event," said Davis. "As soon as we get elevated readings, if they're above a certain level, we evacuate the house immediately and we get our guys out as well. It doesn't take much to make you sick."

Managing director of the TPPC Dr. Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz said it doesn't take very long to make you sick either, especially if you're in a tight space.

"Symptoms can come on pretty quickly say if someone's in a garage where the car is running that's producing carbon monoxide," said Jaramillo-Stametz. "Or it may be a period of days in a home before they develop symptoms if there's a low exposure."

Carbon monoxide poisoning usually happens when something's not properly ventilated. However, there are some warning signs to help you detect it.

"Normally when you don't have enough oxygen you get real pale. but with carbon monoxide poisoning you get real red," said Hubbard.

Symptoms can also be mistaken for other illnesses.

"Don't just brush it off as being the flu, because the symptoms between the flu and carbon monoxide poisoning are similar," said Jaramillo-Stametz. "Usually how that presents is the patient has dizziness, they develop headache and they might have nausea and vomiting."

Hubbard advises you to have a licensed plumber install your water heater, make sure everything is properly ventilated and to invest in a carbon monoxide detector.

If you're in need of a carbon monoxide detector, the AFD will install them for elderly or low income families.

You can call them at (806)378-9340 to find out if you qualify.

