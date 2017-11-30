Can bouncing temperatures actually make you sick?

These up and down temperatures that sum up a panhandle winter often take the blame for why many people get sick this time of year.

When those warm days turn cold, and then warm again, and cold again, it's easy to assume bouncing temperatures are messing with your health.

But it's not so much what's outside as what's happening inside that's making you sick.

"It probably fatigues us a little bit, it makes us feel a little bit tired if you go from really hot weather to really cold weather, but it's not truly making us sick," said Dr. Carl Paetzold, physician at ER Now.

This misconception may even by why a cold is called a cold; because the sickness is most common when it's cold outside.

But it's when the chilly weather pushes you indoors that the germs begin to spread.

"The cold temperature itself does not make us sick, but the side effects of the cold weather [can]," said Paetzold. "When it's cold we tend to be in doors around other people in closer proximity and we tend to share our germs more."

So you're more likely to catch a virus from your coworker or family member than you are from any shift in weather patterns.

The simple ways to stay healthy for Christmas are frequently washing your hands and containing your sneezes.

"The parent that told us put a coat on outside or you'll catch a cold probably [should have advised] wash your hands and don't sneeze on each other or you'll catch a cold."

Paetzold also wants to remind people it's not too late to get a flu shot.

He's seen a few cases recently, but the spike in local flu cases is still yet to come.

