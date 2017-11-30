WT proposes changes to Russell Long Boulevard

With the approaching construction of a new football stadium on campus, West Texas A&M University officials see a need for modifications to Russell Long Boulevard because it goes directly through campus.

"We're having more and more students cross Russell Long. Russell Long is a state highway. It is controlled by the state of Texas, so the speeds on it are not really friendly to pedestrians and so there's some concern there," said Vice President of Business and Finance Randy Kirkel. "So we've just been in initial discussion with the City of Canyon. What can we do to make this a possibility and a long-term plan to make Russell Long more of a campus/city street."

The boulevard is currently under the Texas Department of Transportation's jurisdiction, but WT is hoping that might change, allowing more local control on what can be done to the street.

"Right now that road is way too wide. It's four lanes across, plus ample room for parking on both sides," said Kirkel. "We've gotten rid of the parking on Russell Long through the campus, but if you rode diet that road down to maybe two lanes and a turning lane that might be, it slows down traffic, because there's concern by the drivers there."

WTAMU currently has a long-standing business relationship with the City of Canyon and felt the need to include city officials in their preliminary thoughts and ideas.

"Who would have thought probably 50 years ago, when they dedicated that right of way to the state of Texas for that bypass to be built, who would have ever thought that the university would thrive and begin to grow and grow on the north side of that roadway," said Canyon City Manager Randy Criswell. "And that it would actually become, in my opinion, an obstacle to the inter-connectivity of the campus."

It was agreed by the Commissioners and WT that dialogue regarding this proposal would continue.

