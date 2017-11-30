When sexual harassment becomes a criminal offense

As sexual allegations pile up across the country, the question arises as to when harassment becomes a criminal offense.

"When you see unwanted contact such as pinching, touching, padding," said Sgt. Brent Barbee with the Amarillo Police Department. "All those things a person could be offended by, a simple assault. That's criminal."

The Texas Penal Code describes assault as knowingly causing offensive or provocative contact with someone else.

"There's a very specific definition of what criminal sexual assault is in the penal code," said Sgt. Barbee. "The federal collection of data calls it rape, and that would be what a police officer would expect to hear when you say sexual assault."

For employers, when physical contact is made, the consequences tend to be much harsher.

"From an employer's perspective. when there is an actual touching, which would be an assault, employers tend to take that much more seriously," said Vicki Wilmarth, an Amarillo employment attorney. "That would probably, in most instances, be a firing offense. If a woman has been groped, touched or pushed, the employers are going to react much more stronger than if it was just a dirty joke that was told."

When a supervisor uses their power to intimidate a subordinate, it then becomes a "quid pro quo" situation.

"Most employers take quid pro quo situations involving supervisors who may take adverse action against an employee, such as a termination or demotion," said Wilmarth. "They take those very seriously, and if a supervisor is involved, I see more frequently that person will probably lose their job because not only have they exploited an employee, they've exploited a subordinate over whom they had power and that's a worse situation."

If you believe you've been the victim of criminal conduct contact, you're advised to contact your local police department immediately.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.