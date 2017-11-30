105.0 KSEL hosting radio-thon for Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico

In effort to help the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico fill their shelves for the upcoming holiday season, 105.9 KSEL is hosting a radio-thon.

The radio-thon started today and will run non-stop until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Monetary or canned good donations can be dropped off at their Portales or Clovis station anytime during the event.

The Portales station is located at 42437 US 70, and the Clovis station is located at 420 North Main Street.

If you would like more information, call Rooney Moon Broadcasting at (575) 763-0338.

