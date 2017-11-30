Recognize, Respond, Report: Teaching children about personal safety

Just as we teach children how to ride a bike or tie their shoes, many say it's important to teach kids about personal safety- especially in a society with mounting sexual misconduct allegations.

"Doing these community education programs, we talk to them about how do you talk to children about unwanted sexual advances or sexual assault, depending on the age of the child, age appropriate of course," said Shelly Bohannon, Program Director at The Bridge.

For The Bridge, educating children and educators enforces the three R's - recognize, respond and report.

"It's important for parents to recognize behavior changes and people who are not normally in their child's lives and why are they there," said Bohannon. "The response that parents give children is important both verbally and non-verbally. Reporting is critical to ensure the safety of their child and any other this person may be coming in to contact with."

River Road ISD has taken a preventive measure to protect both students and faculty through an app called Remind.

"Anything, an athletic activity, a National Honor Society activity, and we ask them to communicate through that outlet, so it's something that can be monitored throughout the district," said Assistant Superintendent at River Road Andy Nies. "So if there's any questions at all, we have a copy of that communication."

The protocols in place aim to monitor digital interaction between faculty, students or parents and place safety as the top priority.

"Just talk to an adult if they don't feel comfortable going to the principal, talk to a counselor, talk to a teacher," said Nies. "Or even talk to a parent, and have the parent call us. As long as we're somewhere in the loop that's what we want."

For those with an 'uh-oh' feeling, one thing is key.

"We tell parents and children to trust their instinct, if something doesn't feel right then leave the situation," said Bohannon.

