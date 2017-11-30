Recognize, Respond, Report: Teaching children about personal safety

Carbon monoxide is the number one cause of poisoning deaths in Texas according to a local doctor.
When those warm days turn cold, and then warm again, and cold again, it's easy to assume bouncing temperatures are messing with your health.
With the approaching construction of a new football stadium on campus, West Texas A&M University officials see a need for modifications to Russell Long Boulevard because it goes directly through campus.
As sexual allegations pile up across the country, the question arises as to when harassment becomes a criminal offense.
Just as we teach children how to ride a bike or tie their shoes, many say it's important to teach kids about personal safety- especially in a society with mounting sexual misconduct allegations.
