Ascension Academy students' art to be on display

Local high school students have their artwork on display at the First Friday Art Walk this week.

This is the first professional gallery run solely by Ascension Academy studio art students.

The school says the gallery allows students hands-on experience in a professional setting.

The eight students will receive 90 percent of the proceeds from the art sales.

The other 10 percent will go back into the student gallery program.

