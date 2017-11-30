Local banker honored as 2017 Banker of the Year

A local banker has been honored by American Banker as the 2017 Banker of the Year.

Richard Ware, chairman and president of Amarillo National Bank, has been named the 2017 Banker of the Year.

During his career, Ware has helped transform Amarillo National Bank from a small bank into a dominant player in the market with strong financial returns.

With a unique leadership style, the publication says he demonstrates a zealous love of community banking.

"We want to do a lot of good for the community and feel like we've made a difference," said Ware. "Our legacy is the bank. If we pass it on, then we have fulfilled our obligation."

Ware became president of the bank in 1982 and chairman in 2014.

The winners of the award are selected based on strategy, performance and execution. The publication says they also try to have a diverse set of winners in terms of the institution size, geography and business plan.

