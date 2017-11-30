The Panhandle Gives raises over $172K on #GivingTuesday

The Amarillo Area Foundation announced today that The Panhandle Gives raised more than $172,000 on #GivingTuesday for charities designated by the donors.

The money will benefit more than 60 nonprofit organizations, as will another $16,000 that will go equally to each agency.

You can still donate here.

