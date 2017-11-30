Police find stolen property and drugs executing search warrant, 4 arrested

Four people are behind bars after law enforcement found stolen property and drugs while conducting a search warrant.

Around 7:15 yesterday evening, the Randall County Special Operations Unit, DPS Narcotics agents and the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit conducted a search warrant on a house in the 1200 block of North Fillmore.

Police say they found three guns, a stolen vehicle and other stolen property, along with two pounds of meth and eight pounds of marijuana.

Anthony Ray Gonzales, 33, Manuel Dimas Guerra, 39, Arron Ray Hobbs, 34, and Mario Jesus Rodriguez, 18, were arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail.

