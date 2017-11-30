TxDOT hosting job fair in Dalhart

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair in Dalhart tomorrow.

The job fair will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. at the Frank Phillips Auditorium located at 402 Denver Avenue.

TxDOT offices that are in need of employees include Channing, Dalhart, Dumas and Stratford.

Some of the available jobs include transportation technicians and construction inspectors.

You can find a full list of jobs available here.

