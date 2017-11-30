Moore County officials searching for wanted man

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.

Manuel Gonzales is wanted out of Moore County for delivering more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

