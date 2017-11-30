Christmas events to get you in the holiday spirit

Christmas in the Gardens at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens

For those who are looking for something to do this holiday season, we've got you covered.

Here are some events happening around Amarillo for you, your family and your friends.

Christmas in the Gardens

Nov. 30 marks the beginning of Christmas in the Gardens at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The gardens are open Thursday through Sunday from now until Dec. 23.

The annual event is presented by Mullin, Hoard, and Brown LLP Attorney's at Law.

You can view the lights at the gardens from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and donations are accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can check out their Facebook page to see who is performing each night.

ZOOLights

ZOOLights starts Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and will run every night until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

With more lights than ever before, new crafts and games, this can be a relaxed date night experience or a family fun activity.

General Zoo Admission applies every night of ZOOLights.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Zoo's Facebook page.

Santa at Westgate Mall

Kids can visit Santa through Dec. 24 in Westgate Mall's Center Court.



Santa in Center Court:

Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 11/19 & 11/26: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/3 & 12/10: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

(Paws & Claus from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Sunday 12/17: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/24: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Santa's Cookies & Milk breaks:

Monday – Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lights at Bishop Hills

The extensive holiday lights displays in Bishop Hills are glowing through Christmas Day and ready for people to admire them.

The public is welcome to tour the neighborhood from 6:30 in the evening until midnight on Saturdays and Sundays. Weekday hours are from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Also, members of the Downtown Lions Club will be there to take donations of used eyeglasses to distribute to those in need.

