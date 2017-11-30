Christmas events happening around the area this weekend

Christmas in the Gardens at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens

For those who are looking for something to do this holiday season, we've got you covered.

Here are some events happening around Amarillo for you, your family and your friends.

Christmas in the Gardens

Nov. 30 marks the beginning of Christmas in the Gardens at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The gardens are open Thursday through Sunday from now until Dec. 23.

The annual event is presented by Mullin, Hoard, and Brown LLP Attorney's at Law.

You can view the lights at the gardens from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and donations are accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can check out their Facebook page to see who is performing each night.

ZOOLights

ZOOLights starts Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and will run every night until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

With more lights than ever before, new crafts and games, this can be a relaxed date night experience or a family fun activity.

General Zoo Admission applies every night of ZOOLights.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Zoo's Facebook page.

West Texas A&M University Festival of Lights

You are invited to WTAMU for caroling, cookies and hot cocoa as campus lights up for the holiday season.

Then, head over toe the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for the Christmas Open House.

There will be crafts, storytellers, cookies, music and even visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This is a family friendly event, and admission is one can of food per person with donations benefiting the High Plains Food Bank.

2017 Electric Light Parade

Center City is inviting you and your family to this year's Electric Light Parade.

The parade begins this Friday at 6:00 p.m. on 11th and Polk Street and will continue north to 3rd Avenue and then east to the North Civic Center parking lot.

This year's theme is Songs of the Season.

After the parade, you can enjoy entertainment, have a chance to win prizes and watch as the city Christmas tree lights up.

There will also be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Christmas on the Square - Wheeler

Wheeler will be having their Christmas on the Square this Saturday, Dec. 2.

The lighting of the square will be at 6:00 p.m. and festivities will follow.

There will be a $3,000 giveaway, a Toys for Tots train, live Nativity scene, carolers and more.

Breakfast with Santa

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, Dec. 2.

From 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a delicious family-friendly breakfast and merry activities and crafts. There will also be a chance for a special picture with Santa Claus.

The breakfast includes a breakfast bag for each ticket holder, a picture with Santa Claus and hands-on activities.

Activities include:

Cookie Decorating with Belmar Bakery

Ice Crystal Craft

Candy Cane Bliss

Snowball Science

Christmas Chemistry

Grinch Slime

Santa's Secret List

You can buy your tickets in advance for $12 for members and $17 for non-members.

You can buy your tickets at the door for $14 for members and $19 for non-members.

