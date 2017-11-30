The beneficiaries of the 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center

24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center is a great resource to help anyone with cancer get on the path to wellness, including Elliot McKinney.

No Shave November has been a month long project designed to raise funds and awareness for a special type of center in Amarillo.

You have seen NewsChannel 10's Mike Makie grow his facial hair out during the month in support of No Shave November.

By showing growth, the event is raising awareness for those on the path to regrowth.

Elliot McKinney is a beneficiary of the 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center.

McKinney was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma that was treated locally in the Panhandle.

It has now been more than a year, and Elliot said he is walking along the path to wellness.

"Now I'm just on a regular monitoring phase. Get scanned, pet scans, MRIs, blood work to make sure there's no recurrence." said McKinney.

According to the American Cancer Society, 12.7 million people each year get cancer. In the same amount of time, more than 7 million people die from various forms of the disease.

McKinney first heard about 24 Hours in the Canyon when he was a cyclist taking part in the annual race through Palo Duro Canyon.

McKinney said after Director Ryan Parnell heard he was going through cancer, Parnell told him how the center could help.

"Nutrition, to workouts, to more counseling. Whether that's direct personal, or a spiritual level," said McKinney. "Just everything that somebody is going through dealing with cancer could use."

McKinney said the Survivorship Center is a phenomenal resource for people in need.

He sat down with Parnell, and together they created a spiritual class for those either going through treatment, or those on the path to wellness.

McKinney said the class ended up bringing spouses and families closer together.

For him, he felt three things were important: faith, family and friends.

The Survivorship Center creates tangible results.

McKinney said No Shave November is great tool to promote the results of the center, and bring attention to everything they do for those in need.

"You know it's a really clever way to raise the awareness; and hopefully raise some support," said McKinney. "Whether that's financial or volunteer, or whatever those things may be. It's one thing for us all to be aware, it's another for us to take steps out whatever that may be.

The biggest thing McKinney learned from his experience at the center was how important it can be to hear from others who reach out.

He believes a little time, can go a long way.

"If you're thinking, you know should I text him or her that I heard recently has something going on, I would encourage you to do so. I would encourage you to reach out and let them know you're thinking about them," said McKinney.

While the end of November is here, there is still time to donate.

Visit the 'No Shave November tab' on the home page to donate.

Any amount is graciously welcomed.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.