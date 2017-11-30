Thursday's Weather: Party cloudy and dry with high temps in the 50s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Nov. 30

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After starting out in the 20s and 30s, highs today will drop back into the 50s, which is where temps should be for this time of year.

Skies today will be partly cloudy, but dry conditions are still expected. Warmer weather returns Friday.

We warm back into the 60s and 70s Friday through Sunday, with Sunday being the warmest day.

Sunny skies and dry conditions continue through the weekend.

Monday a cold front moves through bringing in colder air.

That will drop is into the 40s mid-week next week.

Models aren’t in good agreement yet, but some moisture might be possible next week, we will continue to monitor it and update the forecast as needed.

