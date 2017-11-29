Amarillo pharmacist helps develop new blood pressure guidelines

A Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) professor has helped influence the recent change in blood pressure guidelines.

Doctor Eric MacLaughlin served as a member of the Guideline Writing Committee established by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

"I'm obviously very honored to have been selected to be on the Guideline Writing Committee," said MacLaughlin. "The people that we worked with there were absolutely phenomenal and really superstars, so I felt a little bit out of my league to be honest with you."

The work of that committee developed new recommendations meant to help diagnose hypertension as well as prevent it in the future.

"The reason this is kind of big news, is this is the first set of comprehensive hypertension guidelines that we've had really since 2003," said MacLaughlin.

MacLaughlin was the only pharmacist chosen to be on the committee that created new blood pressure guidelines, and he was also the only person from Texas.

"The fundamental understanding or definition of hypertension and the classification, how we classify it, is changing with these new guidelines," said MacLaughlin.

New high blood pressure recommendations state patients with blood pressure levels at 130 over 80 or higher are now classified as having Stage 1 hypertension.

MacLaughlin said 46% of the American population have high blood pressure and some patients can go years without knowing their blood pressure is elevated.

"The biggest concern obviously with high blood pressure is it is a silent disease," said MacLaughlin. "Most folks don't know they have high blood pressure until they have it measured."

MacLaughlin went on to say the guidelines are meant to improve public health as well as decrease the issues associated with elevated blood pressure.

"It significantly increases your risk for stroke, heart attack, cardiovascular disease," said MacLaughlin. "So that's why it's so important we get blood pressure under control and we keep it under control."

He said there is a significant role for pharmacists in the care of hypertension and a team-based approach to treating it is highly recommended.



Dr. Donald Hubbard with the Neighbors Emergency Center echoed that statement, saying you can't cure high blood pressure, but you can treat it.

"We can treat blood pressure very inexpensively," said Hubbard. "So if you do have high blood pressure, it would help you to live longer if you would take it seriously, follow up with your physician and get on a regime that would treat the blood pressure."

MacLaughlin reminds us that lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise will help you treat high blood pressure as well.

