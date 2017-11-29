Concerns arise after talks of new senior citizen center

The goal of the 21st Century Senior Services Advisory Board is to improve the city's current senior services.

"My understanding is they were trying to gather information throughout the city, to I believe make a decision about building a state of the art senior citizens center," said Hilltop Senior Center Director Warren Coble.

As executive director of the Hilltop Senior Center, Coble says he's concerned current centers could fall apart if a new one is built.

"As they step into the future, they leave the community behind," said Coble. "If you have a broken community, then the city is broken, and this is on the north side. We want it stay here. We don't want everything on the south side. We don't want everything downtown."

According to the blueprint for 21st Century Senior Centers, none of the city's current centers are prepared for the future.

"They don't need to recreate the wheel," said Coble. "You got a wheel, it started out as a wagon wheel. It became a cart wheel, it became a wheel on a stagecoach, it became a tire and you just make the wheel better, but you don't have to recreate it and take it somewhere else."

Hilltop Senior Center is the only one on the north side of town and is staying afloat with financial help from within the community.

"The community has been blessing us to keep this thing going," said Coble. "A lot of people donate, churches, businesses, and that's how we've been able to function."

NewsChannel 10 reached out to members of the 21st Century Advisory Board, but they were unable to speak today. They are meeting tomorrow to continue to discuss how the city's senior services can be improved.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.