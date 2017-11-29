2 Amarillo residents sentenced for distributing meth

Two Amarillo residents have been sentenced for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.

Benigno Paez, 29, and Eliazar Rocha, 35, were sentenced today for their roles in distributing large amount of methamphetamine in Amarillo.

Paez was sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Rocha was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to their plea agreement, Rocha, Paez and two others met with undercover officers to deliver six pounds of meth for $5,500 per pound.

Officers located over 2,000 grams of meth in the car, along with a stolen firearm.

Agents then learned that the drugs came fro ma home in Amarillo, and a search warrant revealed an additional 1,846 grams of meth.

Paez and Rocha have been ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on January 9, 2018.

