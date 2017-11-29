Bushland man sentenced for health care fraud

A Bushland man will spend over three years in federal prison after he was sentenced for heath care fraud.

Thomas Roy Clark, 49, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution today.

According to the plea agreement, from July of 2012 through July of 2015, Clark operated the Panhandle Chiropractic Clinic in Amarillo without a license issued by the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Co-defendent Karen Denise Jones, 56, assisted him in billing insurance companies on the clinic's behalf for services properly billable only by a licensed chiropractor.

The two also billed for services not rendered and for services rendered in lesser quantities than billed.

According to officials, Clark and Jones would omit Clark's name or national provider identifier on the clinic's itemized billing statements, which prevented insurance companies from knowing they were billed by a chiropractor without a license.

Health care providers issued over $500,000 in payments to the clinic from 12 companies.

Clark has been ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on January 9, 2018.

