Look inside T. Boone Pickens' newly listed Mesa Vista Ranch

T. Boone Pickens often says his two favorite things in live are making money and giving it away, in that order.

The 89-year-old billionaire is holding to that testament by officially putting his 65,000 acre Mesa Vista Ranch on the market.

The ranch, located primarily in Roberts County, is for sale for $250 million.

Pickens has been considering selling his ranch for a few years, but officially announced the listing Wednesday in a personal article on LinkedIn.

There he wrote,

Years ago, at a high school commencement speech for my grandson, I offered to trade the Mesa Vista (and my jet and my billion-dollar bank account) for their place as graduating seniors with a lifetime of dreams and accomplishments to come. Today, however, trading my ranch is off the table. Selling it is not. I’m officially putting it on the market. Asking price: $250 million.

Started in 1971 and constantly growing ever since, the 100 square mile property features 20 lakes, world class quail hunting, private chapel, golf course and the following:

Lake house - 12,000 square feet with 4,000 square feet of porches

Lodge - 33,000 square feet

Family house - 6,000 square feet

Gate house - 1,700 square feet

Pub - 1,600 square feet

Kennel - 12,000 square feet with space for 50 dogs

6,000 foot airplane runway

Hangar - 25,000 square feet

"I would label it one of one," said Eric O'Keefe, editor of the Land Report.

According to that publication, Mesa Vista is the second most expensive ranch for sale in the country right now, and the largest.

With that high price tag, realtor Sam Middleton is targeting people like investors, high profile athletes, and Fortune 500 tycoons.

"It's going to be the one percent of the one percent," said Middleton.

Pickens' Chief of Staff Jay Rosser said the ranch is not being kept in the family because of the large overhead involved in managing such a large estate.

Plus, it was Pickens' dream, not theirs.

The property was just listed Wednesday morning, and those involved believe it will sell fairly quickly some time next year.

The sale will include everything on the ranch, furnishings and all, except for Pickens personal belongings and his art collection.

Rosser said Pickens is sad to see the ranch go, but Pickens wrote in a statement that it's time to get his affairs in order, and selling the estate is the prudent thing to do.

The billionaire who called the panhandle home for many years hopes his work will be appreciated and embraced by the next owner.

"[He] really tips his hat to those who were there before him in the hopes that perhaps who buys the ranch next will think back to him in the same way," said O'Keefe.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.