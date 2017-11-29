Path to Plate hopes to educate consumers with food product showcase

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is hoping to educate consumers with a food product showcase.

Path to Plate is a research-based educational program that helps consumers understand how their food choices impact their health.

"We're going to focus on food labeling, packaging and marketing because we feel like that's the basis that every consumer needs to start with - how to read a label and how to interpret the marketing and packaging on their food products," said Dr. Angela Burkham with the Agrilife Extension.

Path to Plate is currently being featured at the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. The show has a full exhibit hall featuring education, networking activities and prizes.

The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show is happening today through Nov. 30.

