Roads closed from Western to Brickplant due to grassfire

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Roads are closed from Western Street to Brickplant Road due to a grassfire in the area.

Potter County fire crews are working on containing that fire that is north of Western Street.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

