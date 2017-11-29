T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Vista Ranch on the market

T. Boone Pickens is officially putting his Mesa Vista Ranch on the market.

The 65,000 acre ranch is located in Roberts County and is on the market for $250 million.

According to Pickens, the ranch's name commemorates the stunning mesa views that mark the southern edge of the Great Plains.

The ranch has been featured in publications such as Architectural Digest and is home to cattle and miles of creeks and lakes.

Most of the proceeds from the sale of the ranch will benefit the T. Boone Pickens Foundation.

