The 2017 hurricane season comes to an end

The record breaking 2017 hurricane season finally comes to an end today, and it was one for the record books.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30, although activity began earlier this year when Arlene became the first named storm in April.

2017 has been one of the top 10 most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, and one of the worst seasons we have seen in years.

This season broke many records and brought us Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Hundreds of people lost their lives, and many more are still feeling the effects of these storms months later, and will for years to come.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 17 named storms and 10 hurricanes, eight of which were major hurricanes; two of them became category 5 storms.

Four hurricanes made landfall in the continental U.S. or Puerto Rico: Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were all category 4 storms.

Irma and Harvey marked the first time since records began that two Category 4 hurricanes made landfall in the continental U.S. in same year.

The month of September alone saw five hurricanes, four of which were major hurricanes, making it the most active month on record for Atlantic hurricanes.

Along with it being one of the most active years, it was the most expensive season, with $202.6 billion in damages.

Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast back in August and dropped more than 50 inches of rain on the Houston area. Not only is Harvey the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, it also set a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone.

Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in continental U.S. since Wilma made landfall in Florida back in 2005

Irma

Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest storms to impact the U.S. and Caribbean in history. Irma broke the record for maintaining wind speeds of 185 mph for 37 hours, the longest any tropical cyclone worldwide has maintained that intensity. Irma also spent three days as a category 5 hurricane, which is the longest an Atlantic hurricane has maintained that strength since we have been using satellites to track storms since the 1960's.

Maria

Hurricane Maria became the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years. Maria, before striking Puerto Rico, made landfall on the island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the first category 5 landfall on the island in history. Maria then made landfall in Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm.

It has been more than two months since Maria made landfall, and half of Puerto Rico is still without power.

The 2017 hurricane season will go down in the record books as one of the most destructive and expensive seasons in history.

